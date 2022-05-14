ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's New Video Shows Them Adorably Dancing In The Place 'Where It All Started'

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
As if Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott couldn’t get any cuter, they up the ante with a video fit for a rom-com. On May 12, Scott posted an adorable video of him and Deschanel dancing behind-the-scenes of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Instagram.

The Property Brother star posted the video with the caption, “Back to where it all started with my partner in crime @zooeydeschanel @latelateshow @carpoolkaraoke.”

In the video, we see the pair dancing all the way off-screen (and with Deschanel giving us a playful wink!)

Fans instantly started swooning over the video, saying things like “Y’all are too cute” and “Love these 2 together.” And their fans aren’t the only ones swooning, because we adore the fact that the two are back to where they first met nearly three years ago.

One of our favorite celebrity couples’ origin stories can be linked back to Corden, specifically his Carpool Karaoke segment. Back in Aug. 2019, Scott and Deschanel met on the popular segment — and sparks flew almost instantaneously.

Recently, the couple bought their dream home together: a 1938 Georgian-style home in Los Angeles. In an interview with the TODAY Show , Scott said they plan to make this new home their “forever home.” He said, “We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over. I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

