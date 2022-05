BATON ROUGE - A man left his 3-year-old child with police after he ran from them, stealing evidence from the scene of his arrest. On April 17, police attempted to arrest 37-year-old Lavar Duncan on drug-related charges after a traffic stop led to a search of Duncan's vehicle. According to arrest reports, police handcuffed Duncan in front of his body so he could care for the small child also in his car.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO