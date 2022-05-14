ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Calling Three-Day Passes Could Be Yours

By Tim Weisberg
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've been waiting for this since 2020, but the Boston Calling festival is finally making its return. Boston Calling is happening Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at...

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Here’s the 2022 Boston food truck schedule

Plus, we want to know your favorite food truck in Boston. As the weather gets warmer, you may wish to dine outdoors, and Boston’s lively food truck scene is a great way to get a quick bite to eat. This season’s food truck season has already begun, and it...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Boston, MA
nbcboston.com

Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half. The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of...
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calling Festival#Boston Calling
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Haitian Unity Parade returns to Mattapan

On a hot and humid Sunday afternoon, thousands came out to enjoy the annual Haitian Unity Parade celebrating the Caribbean nation’s 219th Flag Day with music, food and an opportunity for the community to access health services amidst the ongoing pandemic. The parade, which spanned a nearly mile-and-a-half route...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Cop Shows That SouthCoast Cops Like to Watch

Highway Patrol with Broderick Crawford was one of my favorite television shows as a kid. Cop shows were big hits back then and are still big hits today. From Car 54, Where Are You? to Dragnet, Starsky and Hutch, Kojak, Cagney and Lacey, and Hill Street Blues,to some of today's favorites, including Bosch, Blue Bloods, and The Equalizer, American television viewing audiences have a love affair with cop shows.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
FraminghamSOURCE

BJ’s Restaurant Opens on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. opened its second restaurant in Massachusetts yesterday, May 16 in Framingham. The Route 9 East restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie® dessert. Current hours of operation...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
94.3 WCYY

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Wildly Popular New Hampshire Restaurant is Opening in Maine with a Delicious Twist

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Exciting news on the new restaurant front is always welcoming, right? Especially after the first two years of the pandemic and the devastation it left and continues to leave for the restaurant industry. So, let's get excited for this latest opening that comes with a delicious twist.
whdh.com

2 Boston men charged with stealing mail out of box at Falmouth post office

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing larceny charges after allegedly stealing mail out of a mailbox at a Falmouth post office Monday, officials said. After a monthlong investigation of thefts from curbside mail and collection boxes that targeted personal checks, police arrested the two men as they were taking mail from an exterior mailbox at the post office early Monday morning, officials said.
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy