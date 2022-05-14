ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Brook Street shooting in Holyoke leaves homes damaged

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQ9gf_0fe7JSyP00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- It was reported around 1:00 a.m. Saturday that shots were fired near 95 Brook Street, damaging two homes. Holyoke Police Department followed through and investigated the scene.

“No foul play,” DA’s office confirms after body found at School Street Park in Agawam

The residence building at 96 Brook Street was also damaged. The building has several bullet holes through a window and wall. The residents were sleeping during the gunfire.

One child was in the residence sleeping in a different room. The 11 month old son was immediately checked on by the father once the shots were fired. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau collected evidence including 5 spent casings. A grey BMW (possibly an older 325i model) was reported to have left the scene.

Contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.  Citizens may also use Text A Tip; it is an anonymous message system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating afternoon shooting on Locust Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 200 block of Locust Street around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim. He was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Teen Trio Nabbed After 18-Year-Old Shot In Pittsfield

Three teenagers were apprehended following a shooting in Western Massachusetts that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital. Officers in Berkshire County responded to a report of a shooting on Brierwood Lane in Pittsfield at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Pittsfield Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 17.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
Agawam, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police find missing woman

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham have safely located a woman who had been reported missing Monday. Police said that they found 74-year-old Sandra Stephens. She was reported missing after having been last seen in Coventry, CT, on Monday around 7:40 a.m. According to a post on the Wilbraham...
WILBRAHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brook Street#Violent Crime#Holyoke Police Department#Da#Bmw#Citizens
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating after Holyoke home hit by gunfire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire over the weekend. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of River Terrace around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. As they were arriving on-scene, they received information that a light-colored sedan was possibly involved.
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Wife accidentally hits husband with vehicle in Fall River

A wife accidently hit her husband with a vehicle over the weekend. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Fall River Police responded to the 5500 block of North Main Street for a reported vehicle which had struck a person. Upon arrival, officers determined that a...
FALL RIVER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow

Dakin Humane Society holds first annual Will Run For Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk. Dakin Humane Society holds first annual Will Run For Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk. Chicopee fashion show benefits VOC and WIC Diaper Bank. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chicopee fashion show benefits VOC and WIC Diaper Bank. Western Mass...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke city councilor arrested on fugitive from justice charge

Our renters rights series continues tonight as we are looking further into evictions and best tips for those who might be dealing with the issue. Local Celtics fan going to Game 7 after Celtics sign stunt at UMass graduation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ricky Arias graduated from UMass this past...
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Tires Slashed On 45 Vehicles At Company In Springfield

Police are investigating after tires were slashed on 45 vans of a Western Massachusetts company that provides services to the handicapped and those in need of rides to doctor appointments and medical treatments. The incident took place in Springfield at Indian Orchard at Youth on the Move early Monday, May...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy