Brook Street shooting in Holyoke leaves homes damaged

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- It was reported around 1:00 a.m. Saturday that shots were fired near 95 Brook Street, damaging two homes. Holyoke Police Department followed through and investigated the scene.

The residence building at 96 Brook Street was also damaged. The building has several bullet holes through a window and wall. The residents were sleeping during the gunfire.

One child was in the residence sleeping in a different room. The 11 month old son was immediately checked on by the father once the shots were fired. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau collected evidence including 5 spent casings. A grey BMW (possibly an older 325i model) was reported to have left the scene.

Contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900. Citizens may also use Text A Tip; it is an anonymous message system.

