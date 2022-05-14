ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Naples tree trimmer killed in fall from tree in Penn Yan

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
A Naples man is dead after an industrial accident Friday morning in Penn Yan. The Yates County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Ryan Rector was trimming a tree for his company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service at...

nick matthews
3d ago

RIP Ryan, you were a good man and friend to all. You will be dearly missed. My heart breaks for his family and friends.

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 2, 2022 through May 8, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. John J. Bair, age 35 of Owego,...
Police: Still No Motive in Love’s Travel Plaza Incident Involving Children

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following information in relation to the Love’s Travel Plaza incident from May 3rd:. On May 3, 2022, at about 5:33 am, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Love’s Travel Plaza located at 1262 Route 414 in the Town of Tyre for the report of several fires inside the building. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, a male and female were taken into custody for allegedly causing the fires and attempting to light a one-year-old child on fire. A second child, four years old, was located in the cab of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the business. The second child had apparent head injuries. Both children were transported to Geneva General Hospital by North Seneca Ambulance. The four-year-old child was later transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by LifeNet Air Ambulance. Both children have since been released from medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.
Family found after being lost in woods overnight

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family has been found after going missing in the woods Sunday night in Lycoming County. According to the Bradford County Communication Center, search crews were looking for three children and two adult hikers that were missing since Sunday night. The family, including their dog, was found safely and […]
Elmira man killed in Tioga County motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Elmira man is dead after his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash occurred Thursday morning on State Route 34 in the town of Barton. Authorities have identified the man on the motorcycle as 24-year-old Brandon Burnham. Despite life saving measures attempted on the scene, Burnham was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Canandaigua woman flees scene after accident

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman following a property damage accident. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Jennifer L. Race, 35, of Canandaigua for obstructing governmental administration, unlicensed operation, and operating without insurance. Race was involved in a two-vehicle accident and was found operating under a...
Three People Charged in Connection With Moravia Robbery

Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened last month in the town of Moravia. Police believe the victim had been lured to Fire Lane One on April 11th and was physically assaulted and had items belonging to him stolen. During the investigation, officers determined that 32-year-old Brittany Ludwig and 21-year-old Trent Goodrich, of Wolcott, along with the unidentified juvenile were the suspects.
Several plead guilty in Cortland County drug ring

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs into Cortland County. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Kyle Leeper brought meth from Indiana and California, distributing it in the Cortland area in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one drug transaction in California in 2019. He’s facing up to four decades in prison when he’s sentenced in September.
Ignitable Liquid Detection Canine and Handler Graduation in Steuben County

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard is pleased to announce the graduation and certification of canine Jack and handler Investigator Don Lewis. Jack and Investigator Lewis graduated from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control course for Ignitable Liquid Detection Canine on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls, New York. Two canines and handlers successfully completed the course.
Sodus woman arrested for fraud

Police say a Sodus woman was arrested following a fraud complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary A. Ladd, 59, of Sodus for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Ladd used another individuals EBT card for personal use....
Canandaigua man files false information to receive benefits

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following an investigation with the Ontario County Department of Social Services. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Bevere, 51, of Canandaigua for offering a false instrument for filing. Bevere was arrested for filing a public assistance application with...
Coroner called to motorcycle crash

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Susquehanna County Coroner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Rush Township. The crash happened at 9:00 Monday morning on State Route 706 in Rush Township. The crash closed Route 706 for several hours from the intersection of State Route 267 to the intersection of […]
