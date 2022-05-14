ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter to the Editor: Response to Kathy Wickman

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thank you for taking the time to listen to both Sheriff candidates on their radio interview. I wanted to try to clarify a few things for you. Many of the employees have indeed gone to their supervisors regarding personnel issues. We must follow a chain of command. Some of those...

Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff Johns is the logical choice

In 39 years of county service I worked with every sheriff since 1981. I can tell you that there is nobody more qualified for this job than Todd Johns. His honesty, integrity and commitment to community are unmatched. In his two plus years as sheriff, faced with a global pandemic and the incredibly destructive Dixie fire he has responded with a combination of caring and professionalism that cannot be taught or faked.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Get out there and vote

Some of you may have been following my letters from the beginning where I thanked Tommy Miles the station manager, of KQNY 91.9 FM, Plumas Community Radio, for hosting incumbent Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns and challenger Dwight Cline on his show Community Matters. Since then, he has aired another episode where both men had an opportunity to rebut the other and offer any further information that they wished. Again, this episode is worth a listen.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF

It is extremely important that Plumas County elects a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF especially in these times!. As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, the sheriff must be a good, strong leader who anticipates and sees what is coming from the elitists, stands up against tyranny, and protects our God-given freedoms from those who would like to take them away. Every decision he makes for Plumas County must be guided by the Constitution of the United States.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We need DWIGHT CLINE for SHERIFF!

I volunteered/worked for 15+ years at the Chester Substation as Sheriff’s Assistant (aka “Substation wife/ mom”), so I got to know the inner workings of the Dept. and the two candidates. We are voting for Dwight Cline for Sheriff because of his selflessness to come out of retirement; for his many years of experience & devotion to Plumas County from Portola to Chester; and his courage to speak honestly about the problems & failures of the present administration. I know him as a true American, a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, self-assured, even tempered, honest & he has a great sense of humor. He will serve this county and the PCSO employees with intelligence, integrity & fairness, he will protect & serve all of our communities…..even during a Dixie fire! We were so disappointed when we returned from evacuation to hear from local RELIABLE sources that Todd Johns essentially failed to come to Chester or even call the brave people who stayed here! Law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel, merchants & residents should have had the Sheriff’s personal presence & support.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We support Froggatt for assessor

We had the pleasure of meeting Cindie Froggatt at two Meet & Greets we attended. We enjoyed getting to know her and found her to be very competent in her understanding of the job of assessor and very kind. She has been the acting assessor and has the endorsement of long-time, retired assessor, Charles Leonhardt, who hired her and worked with her for over 20 years.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
lookout.co

What would Brian Dahle do as California governor?

They might not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It isn’t new and it isn’t America

To that nice little lady in Graeagle. What you have described as your new America is not America. It may be new, as you define it, but it is not America. So, since you have decided to live out there in your reality instead of in here in the American reality you are bound to be disappointed.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Cline has shared that information

This is a response to Paul Cavanaugh, who, apparently, believes he knows my motives and background for supporting Dwight Cline. Or, as he very nicely put it, I’m “clueless.”. Paul, have you attended any of Dwight’s meet & greets? There have been many, and at least one in...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It was a nice change of pace

It’s been real interesting reading a new topic ( sheriff’s race ) reading a whole new batch of opinions/thoughts on something new and BAM, a rambling on manifesto comes out of Graeagle! Well remember candidates, who ever loses, just blame Trump! Seems to be the endless word out of Graeagle.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Will Tehama Sheriff Candidates’ Ties to Alt-Right Extremists Alarm Staunchly Republican Voters?

On June 7, Tehama County voters will decide whether Dave Kain or Chad Parker is their next county sheriff. Kain is currently employed as a Captain by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. He has won numerous awards. Parker formerly worked for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, but left his position in 2018 to take up a job as an investigator with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Both men have had long careers as Tehama County law enforcement officials.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

You were not elected district supervisor to advise your constituents on how to vote. You were elected to represent them, no matter their political preferences, including those that differ from your own. Using your elected title beneath your name on the envelope and on the letter that I received from you implies “county business.”
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

DA distributes first round of checks from the $17 million PG&E settlement

I am very grateful to see PG&E’s contributions being distributed to various groups throughout Plumas County. Starting May 10th, the first set of checks ($5.1 million dollars) was distributed. The second set of checks ($11.9 million dollars) should be delivered on July 12. I have very much been holding my breath to actually see Plumas County realize the benefits from the settlement of the criminal prosecution. I have received countless emails from survivors of other fires (Tubbs, Camp, etc) who, years later, have yet to see any significant relief. While I wish there was more funding available and some very worthy groups did not receive a contribution, I am steadfast in my belief each group receiving a contribution will play an integral role in Plumas County’s recovery.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

School board to provide in-person/Zoom meeting option

While Zoom remains a viable option for the public to attend meetings, the school board has opted to resume in-person meetings for themselves and those members of the public who wish to attend face to face. During the May 11 meeting of the Plumas Unified School District governing board, members...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Sad’: Community Speaks To Step-Mother Changing Plea in Roman Lopez Case

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – It’s a story that gripped the town for months. In 2020, police found Roman Lopez dead inside the family’s basement before arresting his father and stepmother nearly a year later. Jordan and Lindsay Piper originally pleaded not guilty last November. But on Monday, Lindsey Piper changed her not guilty plea to a no-contest plea inside an El Dorado County Superior Courthouse. The stepmother’s plea change means she faces 15 years to life for second-degree murder. A judge said she could be eligible for parole after serving that time. She still faces other charges including child abuse, poisoning and torture. “It’s sad,” said...
PLACERVILLE, CA

