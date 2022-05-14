ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Letter to the Editor: Hope the Sheriff focuses on the entire county

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have read many letters of support for Todd Johns from the residents of Indian Valley. The Dixie Fire undoubtedly has created a bond within all of its victims. Greenville and Indian Valley clearly suffered the most through this tragedy. While my deepest sympathy goes out to you all it was...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Plumas County News

Suspect caught; shelter-in place for Quincy residents lifted

UPDATE: More information has been released and it has been shared that the suspect entered an elderly woman’s home in Quincy, masked and with a weapon, and took the woman’s car keys. Original story: Some Quincy residents were alarmed to receive a shelter in place notice this morning...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Missing Quincy teen located

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Madison Tabor, 15, of Quincy has been located. On May 15, the sheriff’s office issued a news release to various outlets announcing that Madison went missing on Thursday May 12, around 5:30 p.m. from her home in Quincy, along with a description of what she was wearing. Later in the day, it was reported that she was found.
QUINCY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
City
Greenville, CA
Greenville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Plumas County, CA
Crime & Safety
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We support Froggatt for assessor

We had the pleasure of meeting Cindie Froggatt at two Meet & Greets we attended. We enjoyed getting to know her and found her to be very competent in her understanding of the job of assessor and very kind. She has been the acting assessor and has the endorsement of long-time, retired assessor, Charles Leonhardt, who hired her and worked with her for over 20 years.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Supervisors#Letter To The Editor#East End#The Dixie Fire#Sheriffs
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Will Tehama Sheriff Candidates’ Ties to Alt-Right Extremists Alarm Staunchly Republican Voters?

On June 7, Tehama County voters will decide whether Dave Kain or Chad Parker is their next county sheriff. Kain is currently employed as a Captain by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. He has won numerous awards. Parker formerly worked for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, but left his position in 2018 to take up a job as an investigator with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Both men have had long careers as Tehama County law enforcement officials.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Indian Valley community hosts its first all schools prom

“This is what community is all about,” exclaimed Megan Neer—a mom with a vision. This spring she took charge, rallied the community in Indian Valley and on the evening of Saturday, May 14, she, along with community members and families across the valley gave their children a prom to remember.
TAYLORSVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

School board to provide in-person/Zoom meeting option

While Zoom remains a viable option for the public to attend meetings, the school board has opted to resume in-person meetings for themselves and those members of the public who wish to attend face to face. During the May 11 meeting of the Plumas Unified School District governing board, members...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Plumas County News

Driver of stolen vehicle sought

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are seeking the driver of this stolen vehicle that crashed into a vehicle parked on Bradley Street in Quincy this afternoon, May 16. The at-large suspect is described as a a Native American middle-aged male wearing a black T-shirt.
QUINCY, CA
kymkemp.com

Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
Plumas County News

Remember the fair? It’s back

Sometime in our past, there was a big event called; the county fair. It was a place where people from across the county came to gather, see old friends and show off their animals, preserved foods, hay and a drawing or photo. They ate food that you couldn’t get at the local diner, and drank beer that WAS available at the local bar, but it tasted better at the fair. They were entertained by musicians and magicians and acrobats and puppets and….each other. They could put all that food and drink at risk by riding machines that spun them around and flipped them upside down. It was a simpler time. It was the BEST time. Will we ever feel that way again?
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Music on the Green in Greenville

Music on the Green this past Sunday in Greenville was a wonderful event…. well organized, with a delightful group of performers, and further complemented by lovely weather. It was a big step forward for Greenville. Many thanks to Jane Braxton-Little, Hank Aldrich, Plumas Arts, and everyone else involved with...
GREENVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

County Executive Officer Todd Leopold expresses sorrow for collision

Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold, the driver in the March 19 collision resulting in the pedestrian death of high school senior Anthony Williams on March 19, emailed a statement on May 13 expressing his sorrow. According to Rocklin Police on March 19, a vehicle struck Williams while he was...
CBS San Francisco

4 men overdose at park in Chico, 2 dead

CHICO, Butte County — Four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses, police said.The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue, Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement.Officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Pena said.The two other men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police."With skyrocketing overdose deaths in Butte County, the Chico Police Department is committed to investigating these incidents and working alongside our regional partners to identify those who push this poison into our communities," the statement said.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy