'Prince: The Immersive Experience' debuts in Chicago next month

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Dearly Beloved, Prince: The Immersive Experience debuts in Chicago next month.

It launches June 9 at the Shops of North Bridge along the Magnificent Mile.

The interactive exhibit was created by Superfly in conjunction with the Prince estate, offering more than 10 multidimensional spaces that take visitors through Prince's life.

Richard Gay is the chief operating officer of Superfly who said they've recreated the Purple Rain cover that visitors can literally walk on.

"You may or may not be able to sit on a certain exciting motorcycle that people have seen," Gay said. "So you'll actually be able to step into the world Prince."

The exhibit runs through Oct. 9.

