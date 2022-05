Jared Cassella went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and a stolen base as Hunterdon Central, No. 10 in the NJ.com top 20, defeated Somerville, 8-3, in Flemington. Nick Ferri was 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch, two runs and three stolen bases for Hunterdon Central (17-3), which snapped a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then broke it open with three in the fifth. Mike Contiliano had two RBI, Logan Mason was 2-for-4 with a run, a RBI and a stolen base, and Chase Fischer went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch, run and a RBI. Jake Stoller struck out five in 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and a walk.

SOMERVILLE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO