Lil Keed, rapper on Young Thug’s YSL label, dies at 24, his brother says

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24, according to his brother, rapper Lil Gotit.

Lil Gotit confirmed his death on Instagram early Saturday morning after rumors swirled on social media.

Lil Keed, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, was one of just a handful of rappers signed to Young Thug’s Young Slime Life record label.

Render was not included in a sweeping gang indictment released earlier this week that led to the arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. A total of 28 people are facing charges including violations of the RICO act, murder, aggravated assault, drug and gun charges.

In recent days, Render had defended Young Slime Life on his Instagram profile, saying it was a lifestyle but not a criminal street gang.

Render’s brother, Semaja Render, said on Instagram that he saw his brother die, but the rapper’s cause of death has not been released.

Lil Keed was scheduled to play the Daze in Blue music festival in Charlotte Saurday night.

Young Thug’s lawyers file emergency motion for bond, call his housing ‘inhumane,’ ‘torturous’

Render was born in Atlanta in the same Cleveland Avenue neighborhood as Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. His style has been compared to Young Thug’s.

Render leaves behind a daughter.

