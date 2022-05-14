ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lil Keed, rapper on Young Thug’s YSL label, dies at 24, his brother says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4org_0fe7GKlW00

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24, according to his brother, rapper Lil Gotit.

Lil Gotit confirmed his death on Instagram early Saturday morning after rumors swirled on social media.

Lil Keed, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, was one of just a handful of rappers signed to Young Thug’s Young Slime Life record label.

Render was not included in a sweeping gang indictment released earlier this week that led to the arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. A total of 28 people are facing charges including violations of the RICO act, murder, aggravated assault, drug and gun charges.

In recent days, Render had defended Young Slime Life on his Instagram profile, saying it was a lifestyle but not a criminal street gang.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Render’s brother, Semaja Render, said on Instagram that he saw his brother die, but the rapper’s cause of death has not been released.

Lil Keed was scheduled to play the Daze in Blue music festival in Charlotte Saurday night.

  • Young Thug’s lawyers file emergency motion for bond, call his housing ‘inhumane,’ ‘torturous’

Render was born in Atlanta in the same Cleveland Avenue neighborhood as Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. His style has been compared to Young Thug’s.

Render leaves behind a daughter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New body camera video shows 2018 arrest of rapper Young Thug in Brookhaven

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Checks In On Lil Keed's Baby Mother Following His Death

On May 14, Lil Keed, born Raqhid Jevon Render, passed away at age 24. While the cause of his death still hasn't been confirmed, The Neighborhood Talk stated that sources revealed he died due to kidney failure. Following his untimely passing, several celebrities have expressed their sadness over losing the...
NBA
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
American Songwriter

Death Row Records Star Singer Jewell Dead at 53

One of the most important singers associated with the famed rap label Death Row Records has passed away. She was 53 years old. The cause of death has not yet been released. Jewell Caples, better known as just Jewell, died on Friday (May 6). She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.”
MUSIC
Complex

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Reportedly Had BMW Stolen, Retrieved in Los Angeles

Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 25-year-old son, saw that first-hand this week when his car was stolen on Wednesday, per TMZ. The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the Los Angeles Police Department after the car-jacking, the publication shares. Then, the LAPD reportedly retrieved the vehicle and arrested the alleged robber—who already had an active warrant and was booked on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. TMZ reports that the vehicle’s keys were left inside the BMW, and stolen items were also found inside when it was recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Keed
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Reporter Wants to Know Why Jack Harlow (??) Wasn’t Indicted With Young Thug

Click here to read the full article. So why isn’t Jack Harlow indicted with all those rappers? That’s what a reporter wanted to know at a recent press conference surrounding the announcement of gang-related charges against the likes of Young Thug and Gunna in Fulton County, Georgia. “Um, the indictment’s got Young Thug and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t. And that’s Jack Harlow,” asked a reporter. “Can you speak to that?” District Attorney Fani Willis looked up with a slight smirk before saying, “What I’ll tell you is that, as...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ysl#Rapper#Tv News#Young Slime Life#Lilgotit
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Explains the Moment that Changed Mother’s Day For Her

Phaedra Parks had more than one reason to celebrate this past Mother’s Day. On May 8, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum not only commemorated the mom-centric holiday, but also feted her youngest child Dylan’s birthday, as she explained in a recent post on Instagram. Phaeadra took to...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
145K+
Followers
105K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy