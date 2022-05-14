ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia invades Ukraine: Mitch McConnell leads GOP delegation to Kyiv

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republican senators to Ukraine, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Video showed Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas walking with McConnell in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Politico.

It is unclear whether the meeting took place Saturday and whether the senators are still in Kyiv, CNN reported.

“The visit of the U.S. Senate delegation with the leader of the Republican minority in the upper house of Congress, Mitchell McConnell, is a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress, as well as from the American people,” Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel, USA Today reported.

Zelenskyy also posted a video of him meeting and shaking hands with the senators.

“Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We greatly appreciate it.”

The visit by GOP leaders is the latest high-profile visit by U.S. officials to the war-torn country. Last weekend, first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in the western city of Uzhhorod. That same day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Kyiv.

Trudeau visited Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv and later met with Zelenskyy.

Those visits followed other journeys to Ukraine by U.S. officials. It follows recent stops in Ukraine by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Pelosi led a group of senior House Democrats, including Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Adam Schiff of California and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts.

