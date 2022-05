Mothers and former inmates of the Menard Correctional Center testified about the horrors their sons are enduring at the infamous 144-year-old prison last Saturday at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. They testified that the horrors include: guards beating the men, unfairly ticketing them when they protest and throwing them into solitary confinement, as well as putting young inmates in areas that cause them to be raped and they refuse to transfer them closer to home when family members are on medical alert.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO