Recruiting roundup: Ducks land bluechip RB, hosting 5-star QB; Oklahoma hosting nation's No. 1 linebacker

Weekends in the spring have become increasingly busy on the recruiting trail since the creation of a spring official visit season.

Unsurprisingly, this week is no exception.

Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the weekend:

- Mississippi 4-star RB Dante Dowdell commits to Oregon over Ole Miss, Tennessee, others

Dowdell is rated as highly as the nation's No. 13 running back and put up stellar numbers during his junior season on the way to a state title

- Watch: Picayune 4-star running back Dante Dowdell talks about committing to Oregon Ducks

- Pittsburg 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

Rashada, the nation's No. 5 quarterback, is making a return trip to Eugene and the Ducks have made the quarterback position a massive priority during the 2023 recruiting cycle

- Nation's No. 1 inside linebacker Payton Pierce visiting Oklahoma Sooners

"My mom went to O-U, my great-grandpa played there, all of my cousins go there, my aunt and uncle on both sides went there, my grandma and grandpa went there and my brother did. That's why everyone thinks I'm going to go there."

- Under Armour All-American running back Dylan Edwards trims list to 10; Oklahoma remains presumed favorite

The dynamic 5-foot-9, 165-pound ball-carrier, who reportedly runs a 4.34 40-yard dash, averaged more than 12 yards per carry on his way to accumulating 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns, as well as the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

- Bluechip interior offensive lineman Landen Hatchett trims list to 5

Hatchett took a major step forward in his recruitment, trimming his list to a top five of Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Washington:

- Watch: Chris Johnson runs a 10.35 100-meter dash to win state title

Johnson holds football offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon Tennessee and others

- St. John Bosco QB and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson to DeAndre Moore Jr.: 'We want Moore'

Elite wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is taking an official visit to Louisville, and Clarkson has made no secret of his hopes of adding him to the Cardinals' stellar, California-heavy recruiting class

- Bishop Gorman 4-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes announces top 8

Hughes is taking official visits to Washington, LSU, Arkansas and Utah in the coming weeks

- Lakeridge (Oregon) four-star WR/TE Joey Olsen adds USC offer

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound pass-catcher has been considered a major prospect to watch since he became a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection as a freshman - a rarity for a conference that is dubbed "the SEC of Oregon."

- Washington five-star edge-rusher Jayden Wayne sets Oregon Ducks official visit

"I really like coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Tosh) Lupoi," he said. "Coach Lupoi always takes the extra time when we meet. He truly loves to train."

- Versatile JC offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace commits to USC Trojans , will enroll next week

"I told them in my exit interview that I'm not going to make a decision while I'm in 'La La Land,' because everything looks better while you're here. I'm going to take Dorothy, we're going to head back to Kansas and sleep on it."

Less than a week later, he committed.

- North Little Rock's Nick Smith Jr. named nation's No. 1 overall prospect in final rankings

Here's what 247Sports had to say about naming Smith the nation's top prospect:

"So, what makes Smith No. 1? Today’s game dictates that guards must be capable of generating their own offense. Whether it be out of pick and roll action, with a shot clock winding down or just a situation where guy needs to go and make a play, if a guard can’t generate offense on their own, their ceiling will be limited. Smith can do all of that and he does it with an electric first step, bounce at the rim and some flair."

- Nation's No. 25 QB Aidan Chiles remains high on Oregon State, but Washington, Oregon offers change recruitment

Chiles had set a commitment date for June 1 and was ready to commit to Oregon State.

Now, he'll wait.

"This pushed it back," he said. "June 1 was my commitment date and I knew where I was going. Plans changed."

- Massive 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive lineman Elishah Jackets trims list to final five

Jackett has scheduled official visits to California, UCLA and Washington, while Ole Miss and Texas A&M also made the cut

- Carlsbad 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin receives Alabama, LSU offers

Sayin has talked to LSU for about a month, while the interest from Alabama is fairly new.

Either way, he said there's "definitely a lot of interest in those programs."

- Folsom four-star wide receiver Rico Flores trims his list to final 3

Flores is down to Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State and is set to commit July 3

- Pittsburg four-star wide receiver Rashid Williams trims list to final 6

Williams has set official visits to Oregon State and California, while eliminating Oregon, a program once thought to be in the mix