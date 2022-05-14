ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Trucker seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall in North Carolina

By Cheyenne Pagan, Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after crashing through an overpass railing in New Bern, North Carolina

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Highway 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge and the truck fell more than 75 feet before hitting the ground. There were no other injuries.

The crash damaged the bridge railing, but officials said the road is still safe.

“Well, DOT, they’ve done their part coming out, checking the stability of everything, make sure it’s still safe for motorists to pass,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Riggs said. ” And anytime in the event, they found someone to be unsafe, they would definitely put out things in place as far as far as a warning.”

The portion of the bridge and Howell Road near the crash site were closed for more than five hours before being reopened.

Comments / 16

Flora West
3d ago

Praying for the drivers recovery and no more accidents or injuries there 🙏🏻 🙏🏻

