McConnell Leads Senate Delegation to Meet With Zelenskyy in Ukraine

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch McConnell led a Senate delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday. The meeting was "a powerful signal of the two-party support of Ukraine by the United States' Congress, as well as the American people," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that was translated by NBC...

www.nbcchicago.com

