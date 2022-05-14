ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Report Details Church-State Collusion on Native Schools

By Peter Smith
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Interior Department report on the legacy of boarding schools for Native Americans underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches to Christianize them as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land. The role of churches forms a...

