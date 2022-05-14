Forecast: Clear skies and mild temperatures overnight

After quite a warm and toasty day across Southwest Florida, we are looking at a mild evening for the Saturday night plans.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s by 8 PM. Overnight clear skies will stay overhead with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

We continue to stay dry but humidity will slowly rise as we end the week and head into next week.

However, on Sunday we are looking at more warm weather with highs near 92°F as a high pressure ridge in the Gulf of Mexico keeps us fairly dry aside from a few sea-breeze showers that will develop along I-75 and move inland.

That high pressure ridge will weaken and diminish through the week bringing more moisture in and better chances for scattered rain as we head into the late week.