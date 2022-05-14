ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia invades Ukraine: Mitch McConnell leads GOP delegation to Kyiv

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republican senators to Ukraine, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Video showed Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas walking with McConnell in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Politico.

It is unclear whether the meeting took place Saturday and whether the senators are still in Kyiv, CNN reported.

“The visit of the U.S. Senate delegation with the leader of the Republican minority in the upper house of Congress, Mitchell McConnell, is a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress, as well as from the American people,” Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel, USA Today reported.

Zelenskyy also posted a video of him meeting and shaking hands with the senators.

“Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We greatly appreciate it.”

The visit by GOP leaders is the latest high-profile visit by U.S. officials to the war-torn country. Last weekend, first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in the western city of Uzhhorod. That same day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Kyiv.

Trudeau visited Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv and later met with Zelenskyy.

Those visits followed other journeys to Ukraine by U.S. officials. It follows recent stops in Ukraine by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Pelosi led a group of senior House Democrats, including Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Adam Schiff of California and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts.

Edwards ousts North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his Republican primary race Tuesday to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, after the pro-Donald Trump firebrand's personal and political blunders translated into voter unhappiness. Cawthorn called Edwards to concede the 11th Congressional District primary to Edwards, Cawthorn campaign...
Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end

McALLEN, Texas — (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that authorities were prepared for an anticipated increase in migrants crossing the border from Mexico, days before a public health order is set to end after being used to turn people away nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum.
Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was...
The Supreme Court Needs an Ethics Code

The extraordinary leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade has reignited a discussion about ethical responsibility in public life. The core concern of ethics is that, in deciding what to say and how to act, those with public roles must look to the public’s interests, not their own or those of a narrow class of allies. In a period of acute concern about the erosion of institutional norms, the protection of those norms depends on individual ethical choices by those in positions of public responsibility.
