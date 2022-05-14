ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

SD State Agencies Moving on Storm Recovery

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kristi Noem has ordered South Dakota’s National Guard and the Department of Public Safety’s Wildland Fire Division and Highway Patrol to provide assistance to those eastern South Dakota communities impacted by Thursday’s severe storms. National...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Weekly Crop Progress Report Shows Planting Is Still Behind Schedule

Although good weather prevailed for most of last week, according to the weekly crop progress report issued by the U-S Department of Agriculture, farmers are still behind normal planting schedules. In South Dakota, farmers have planted 31 percent of this year’s corn crop compared to 83 percent this time last year. So far, only one percent of the South Dakota corn crop has emerged. Nebraska is doing better with 62 percent of the state’s corn crop planted which compares to the 84 percent done by this time last year, and the 77 percent five-year average. 19 percent of the Nebraska corn crop has emerged. Cold conditions in North Dakota have farmers falling way behind last year. Just four percent of the North Dakota’s corn crop has been planted compared to the 59 percent at this same time a year ago. Minnesota growers have planted 35 percent of their corn crop. Iowa farmers have been able to somewhat catch up with their planting. 57 percent of the corn is now planted. In 2021, 93 percent of the state’s corn crop was planted, and the five-year average is at 80 percent. According to the weekly crop progress report, eight percent of the Iowa corn crop has emerged.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

SD Joint Committee on Appropriations Meeting This Week

The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature holds their first meeting of the interim on Thursday. Co-chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Corrections Department and Secretary Kellie Wasko will be in the spotlight…. Hunhoff says they want to hear Wasko’s assessment of the department…...
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

Farmers Try To Catch Up With Planting

Farmers took full advantage of the nice weekend weather and were planting both corn and soybeans. In northwest Iowa, some of the earlier planted crops have begun to emerge. Mitch Moritz who farms in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties says this year following some rains, the soil conditions are ideal. Moritz...
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Alfalfa Quality Better Than Expected

It won’t be long before farmers begin cutting their first crop of alfalfa hay. South Dakota State Agronomist, Sara Bauder says the quality of alfalfa is better than what was expected. Bauder says fortunately there hasn’t been many reports of winter kill. She expects shorter growth, and lower tonnage for the first cutting of alfalfa hay.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castlewood, SD
City
Huron, SD
City
Ramona, SD
City
Madison, SD
State
South Dakota State
wnax.com

Nebraska School Aid Formula Unchanged

Despite a lot of talk about taxes and school funding, the Nebraska legislature this year didn’t make any major changes to how schools are financed. Hartington-Newcastle School Superintendent A.J. Johnson says there were some bills introduced…. Johnson says it can take several years for major changes in policy…....
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy