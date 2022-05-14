ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

At Least 1 Vehicle Rolled Over In NW OKC Collision

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCxVc_0fe6WvYQ00

Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a rollover accident on the city's northwest side.

The accident was reported at the intersection of West Memorial Road eastbound and North Portland Avenue.

One vehicle was rolled over on its side while a lawn service truck appeared to have crashed into a traffic signal at the intersection.

The rolled over vehicle has since been returned to the upright position.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

