Severe weather headed our way Sunday night
- Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s.
- A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight.
- Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive.
- Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
- However, things could turn stormy by the afternoon.
- Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
- Level 2/5 risk zone due to possible damaging winds and hail storms could produce.
- After a line of storms moves through there could still be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight.
- The cold front clears out the heat and humidity for Monday and Tuesday with highs into the 70s and 80s.
Comments / 0