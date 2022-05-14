ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
  • Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s.
  • A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight.
  • Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive.
  • Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Threat tracker May 15
  • However, things could turn stormy by the afternoon.
  • Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
  • Level 2/5 risk zone due to possible damaging winds and hail storms could produce.
Risk zone May 15
  • After a line of storms moves through there could still be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight.
  • The cold front clears out the heat and humidity for Monday and Tuesday with highs into the 70s and 80s.

