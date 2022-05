TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - By the looks of it, the sound of it, and the feel of it, this is no ordinary pothole. “Well, you can feel it. You can feel it shake the house,” explains George Navarre, who’s lived on the 300 block of N. Westwood Ave. south of Nebraska the past 32 years. “Trucks go by or buses go by, hit it, shake the house, shake the garage. In the middle of the night, a big truck goes by, it’ll wake you up right out of sleep.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO