ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nigeria's markets regulator publishes rules on crypto assets

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zisOB_0fe5QF8T00
A view shows Nigeria's Central Bank headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria November 22, 2020. Picture taken November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

LAGOS, May 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's markets regulator has published a set of regulations for digital assets, signalling Africa's most populous country is trying to find a middle ground between an outright ban on crypto assets and their unregulated use.

Nigeria's central bank last year banned banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in digital currencies.

But the country's young, tech-savvy population has eagerly adopted cryptocurrencies, for example using peer-to-peer trading offered by crypto exchanges to avoid the financial sector ban.

Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published the "New Rules on Issuance, Offering Platforms and Custody of Digital Assets" on its website.

The 54-page document lays out registration requirements for digital assets offerings and custodians, and classifies the assets as securities regulated by the SEC.

A central bank spokesperson did not answer calls to his mobile phone.

The SEC said no digital assets exchange would be allowed to facilitate trading of assets unless it had received a "no objection" ruling from the commission.

A digital assets exchange will be required to pay 30 million naira ($72,289) as a registration fee, among other fees.

In October, Nigeria launched a digital currency, the eNaira, in the hope of expanding access to banking. Official digital currencies, unlike cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, are backed and controlled by the central bank. read more

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos and Camillus Eboh in Abuja Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#The Assets#Web3#Lagos#Sec#Enaira
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Crypto
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

A Second Stablecoin Wobbles, Further Undermining Crypto Markets

As the price of bitcoin and other prominent cryptocurrencies has dropped dramatically in recent days, a central type of token used by traders -- called a stablecoin -- has also begun to lose value, sparking broad questions about the viability of cryptocurrency as an asset class. Days after one of the largest stablecoins, called terraUSD, started to drop in value, a second stablecoin has shown a similar sign of weakness.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukraine signs agreement with Japan on $100 million loan

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan intended primarily to help support vulnerable people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday. It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of...
WORLD
Reuters

Using Russian assets in Ukraine would be a mistake

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western powers have frozen about $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. Rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least as much. So the idea that the United States and Europe should confiscate the assets and use them to help finance the gigantic task has a symmetrical financial appeal. It would also provide moral comfort by making the country responsible for the destruction pay for the reconstruction. But it would also be the wrong way to hold Russia to account.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

438K+
Followers
329K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy