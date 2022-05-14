ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea tragedy: Man arrested as woman, 41 and three dogs killed in car crash

By Zaina Alibhai and Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A man has been arrested after a woman and three dogs died in a car collision on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk, Chelsea , at 6.21am following reports of a crash.

The woman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene and all three animals also died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The 26-year-old male driving the Audi involved in the incident was found with minor injuries, and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Images from the scene show a large cordon on Cheyne Walk along Albert bridge while forensic officers investigate the area. A severely damaged vehicle can also be seen within the cordon as well as a blue forensic tent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGwsT_0fe5OOa400

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, lead member for Planning, Place and Environment for the Royal Borough of Kensignton and Chelsea said: “We’re extremely saddened to hear about the collision on Cheyne Walk which resulted in the tragic death of a woman and three dogs. Our thoughts are with the victims' family and friends.”

Witnesses also commented on the crash using social media with some saying it is the “worst” they’ve ever seen. Describing the scene they said that “street furniture had been ripped right off, including a traffic light”, adding that they could “barely look” as they passed.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene and road closures are in place, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.

The woman’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any dash cam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1500/14May.

