An ordinance aimed at regulating people asking for money from drivers at Springfield’s busiest intersections remains on hold. City attorney Jim Zerkle says he’s still working on the exact criteria to determine which intersections would be covered by such an ordinance. The city has been threatened with legal action if it attempts a blanket ban on solicitation at all intersections, but Zerkle says linking it to objective criteria such as traffic counts or number of accidents at a given intersection could allow the city to impose limited regulations in the name of public safety.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO