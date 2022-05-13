Canceled TV shows: 'Magnum P.I.,' 'Queens,' 'Kenan,' and other network series that won't be returning

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens will be back.
Comedy Central has renewed the comedy starring the eponymous star for a third season.
The second season, which launched in August 2021, performed well for the Paramount-owned cable network, surpassing numbers for Season 1, which debuted it January 2020.
The series was created by and stars the Shang-Chi and Crazy Rich Asians actress as a fictionalized version of herself, growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her dad, played by BD Wong, and Grandma, played by Lori Tan Chinn, alongside her cousin...
