This is in regard to (Sunday, May 8’s Page C4, Sound Off, “Sheriff doesn’t deserve extra funds”), the person complaining that Sheriff Prendergast should account for every red penny he needs. Well, he doesn’t know what the price of gas is going to be daily. He has to account for all the other expenses that a sheriff’s department incurs. So why don’t you guys leave these police alone? If putting their life on the line every day isn’t enough for you, then move to where there are no police and maybe you’ll be happy. I lost a dear brother-in-law due to him being a state trooper in Michigan. He put his life on the line and I don’t think he was even on duty. So please stop bashing the sheriff.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO