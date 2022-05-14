ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Man shot, killed by Boston police after stabbing officer

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apf5s_0fe45KXz00

BOSTON (CBS) — A deadly police-involved shooting took place in Boston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Glendale Street in Dorchester.

Police said officers responded to a report of a man screaming, and when they arrived that man stabbed an officer in the upper torso.

Another officer shot and killed that man, police said. The man has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Ortiz of Revere.

Two officers are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, investigators gathered witness interviews and collected evidence.

“This is a very active investigation, the scene is still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed. This is the reminder of the dangers officers face every day and how quickly events can unfold when officers respond to a call,” said Police Chief Gregory Long.

Glendale Street is expected to be closed well into Saturday.

Dorchester residents say they awoke to the sound of gunfire outside their home on Glendale Street.

“I just heard people screaming and crying and I heard a bunch of sirens. I thought I was dreaming,” one resident said.

On Saturday morning, friends and family of Ortiz embraced each other in tears and placed candles on the sidewalk.

“Its not even summer yet,” another resident said. “Things like this happen in the summer.”

All throughout out the day, friends and family came to Glendale Street to offer condolences to Ortiz’s family.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

Edwin Fantauzzi identified as suspect in reported Downtown Boston rape

BOSTON (CBS) – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend. The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi’s arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery. Edwin Fantauzzi. (Image Credit: Boston Police) Boston Police are asking for the public’s help locating Fantauzzi. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. In 2018, Fantauzzi was arrested for kidnapping and assault with intent to rape a child. That incident happened in Roxbury and police found Fantauzzi hiding in New Jersey. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police increasing Hampton Beach patrols after nearly 30 arrests last weekend

HAMPTON (CBS) – Police will be stepping up patrols on Hampton Beach this weekend with scorching heat in the forecast. This comes in response to 29 arrests made last weekend when multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights broke out. Hampton Police Chief Dave Hobbs told WBZ-TV that most of the arrests were for alcohol violations and disorderly conduct. “You can expect that we will be increasing patrols for this weekend with the warm weather expected,” Hobbs said. “We want people to understand that if they are coming to Hampton Beach and are violating our laws and causing disruptions then you will be arrested and prosecuted.” There were no injuries reported last weekend in connection with the fights. Police told the public on Facebook they “want people to enjoy the beach,” but will prosecute anyone causing violence.  
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cbs
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police officers’ good deed caught on camera

BOSTON — A pair of Boston police officers are being commended for helping an elderly person cross the street. The act of kindness was caught on camera and sent to the police department, which shared the video on its social media pages. It shows one officer stopping traffic, while the second offers his arm and guides the person across the street.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Panic at the nightclub on report of shots fired

Live Boston reports people began fleeing Theater District clubs in a hurry early Sunday after a report of possible gunfire inside Venu on Warrenton Street. No shell casings or other evidence of gunfire were found after the 1:30 a.m. incident. Still, Venu and nearby clubs were evacuated to allow for police sweeps, and after people "ran for cover after reports of shots fired inside of one of the clubs."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester fire death toll grows to 4, building owner suspects arson

WORCESTER (CBS) – The bodies of two more victims were found during the search of a 6-family Worcester apartment building that caught fire on Saturday, bringing the death total to at least four people. Heavy fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the triple-decker on Gage Street. Firefighters initially said Saturday that two people died and three others were hurt during the fire. Investigators returned to the scene Monday and found a third victim around 8 a.m. Several hours later, a fourth victim was discovered. Federal investigators joined the locals at the scene Monday as the building’s owner openly suspected arson. Jim...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Shooting in Roxbury Leaves One Hospitalized Saturday

On May 14 2022, at approximately 20:45 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 97 Dale Street in Roxbury. On arrival Officers located a person suffering from injuries consistent with a shooting. The victim was transported by Boston EMS to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston man pleads guilty to murdering former wife in Stoughton 9 years ago

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Boston man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his former wife nine years ago in her Stoughton home. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced late Monday night that earlier in the day, 56-year-old Willie Foster pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing death of 46-year-old Anita Clark.
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to death and stealing his car. John Glennon, 71, was found dead inside a home on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday. Stephanie Beard. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) An autopsy revealed his death was a homicide as a result of being stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife. Police issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest on charges of second degree murder and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. On Monday, Beard  refused to waive extradition and was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court. The case was continued to June 21 for a status hearing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Concord, New Hampshire Police release sketch of person of interest in couple’s murder

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A sketch of a person of interest in the murders of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid was released Tuesday by Concord, New Hampshire Police and the state’s Attorney General. The reward for information that leads to an arrested also increased to $33,500. The Reids were found shot to death off the Broken Ground Trails near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex on April 21, three days after they went missing. The person of interest is described as a White man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven. According...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
NEW BOSTON, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy