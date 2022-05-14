ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotter, AR

Cotter graduation set for Saturday night

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCotter High School will graduate 42 seniors Saturday night at 7.Cotter’s...

Related
KTLO

Viola High School seniors to graduate Tuesday

Viola High School will graduate 21 seniors Tuesday night at 8. Viola’s valedictorian is Aubrey May, and the salutatorian is Preslee Dillinger. The graduation ceremony will be held in the Viola High School gymnasium.
VIOLA, AR
KTLO

Williams signs to cheer at Arkansas Tech

A member of the Mountain Home High School cheer squad is preparing to be on the college sidelines. Aubrey Williams has signed a national letter of intent to join the squad at Arkansas Tech University. Williams says her decision to make the move to Russellville was influenced in part by...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Big Creek holds off Harrison comeback to win Ozark Cup

Big Creek Golf and Country Club was able to stave off a comeback from Harrison Country Club to win the Ozark Cup Sunday in Harrison. Big Creek just edged out Harrison by a final of 15-14. Harrison fell just short of completing the comeback in Sunday’s singles matches. Big Creek...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Golf Course to host Cotter Warrior Open

Twin Lakes Golf Course will be the site of a fundraiser for the Cotter High School athletic department this week. The second-annual Cotter Warrior Open is a two-man scramble tournament scheduled for Saturday. The day begins with registration at 8 a.m., and the shotgun start is an hour later. The...
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Proctor signs to play basketball at University of the Ozarks

Another Mountain Home High School senior will become a college athlete when the next school year begins. Luke Proctor has signed a national letter of intent to join the men’s basketball program at the University of the Ozarks. Proctor says when it came to choosing schools, the Clarksville campus...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Gassville City Council to meet Tuesday

The Gassville City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at 6. Items on the agenda include consideration of an ordinance rezoning property from commercial C-2 to residential R-2, discussion of the ballfield/concession stands for summer league and council updates. City council meeting minutes and other news may be...
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Kindergarten registration set for Norfork School District this week

Kindergarten registration at the Norfork School District is slated for Tuesday and Wednesday in the elementary school office from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Parents and guardians are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, a copy of the child’s Social Security card, a Medicaid card (if they have one),an up-to-date immunization record and a current physical examination.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Yurachek discusses Razorbacks, transfer portal, NIL during stop in MH

Arkansas Razorback fans turned out in force Monday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company in Mountain Home as the ONE Razorback Roadshow made a stop. The four-day bus tour featured Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including senior staff members, spirit squad and band members and Big Red.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

City-wide planned power outage set for Sunday in Flippin

According to a Facebook post made by the City of Flippin, a city-wide planned outage will take place Sunday morning beginning at 7. The outage is said to last a minimum of five hours to repair damage caused by a vehicle accident which occured Thursday morning on Arkansas Highway 178.
FLIPPIN, AR
5NEWS

Berryville High School Senior named as victim in fatal Carroll County car crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A Berryville High School senior was named as the victim in a fatal car accident that took place Sunday night, May 15. Arkansas State Police say 18-year-old Matthew Jay Hausman was driving down County Road 601 in Carroll County when he lost control of the vehicle. The Police say the car went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and left the car overturned on its top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTLO

Matthew Sinor, 40, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Matthew Lowell Glenn Sinor of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 12, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 40. He was born September 1, 1981, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Lowell and Brenda Kennedy Sinor. He married Ciera Paulsen on October 9, 2021, in Cotter, Arkansas, and was in full-time ministry with CareCenter Ministries. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, reading his bible, praying, ministering, and watching people be reconciled to God. He especially loved spending time with his family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Sarah Ann Sabor, 82, Flippin (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Sarah Ann Sabor of Flippin are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sarah Sabor died Saturday in Flippin.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Tagged catfish being stocked around the state, including MH

Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, including in Mountain Home, and a select few carry a “bonus prize” if caught. Each of Arkansas’s Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Arvest Foundation donates to City of Bull Shoals

BULL SHOALS, Ark. (May 16, 2022) – The parks in Bull Shoals are getting an upgrade thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. The gift was announced recently in Bull Shoals. Executive vice president and sales manager David McBee of Arvest Bank was on hand to present the check to Bull Shoals mayor David Nixon.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KOLR10 News

Sparta woman sings with Carrie Underwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Sparta woman was asked to get on stage with Carrie Underwood during a Las Vegas concert. On May 14, Madison Clover was celebrating with friends and family for her bachelorette party in Las Vegas. They decided to go to a concert by country music star Carrie Underwood. Underwood asked Clover to […]
SPARTA, MO
933kwto.com

Child Injured in Thayer Shooting

A child suffered minor injuries in a shooting near a restaurant in Thayer. The three-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in West Plains. The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Stateline Restaurant south of Thayer. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and ask anyone with information...
THAYER, MO

