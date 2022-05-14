Cotter graduation set for Saturday night

Matthew Lowell Glenn Sinor of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 12, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 40. He was born September 1, 1981, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Lowell and Brenda Kennedy Sinor. He married Ciera Paulsen on October 9, 2021, in Cotter, Arkansas, and was in full-time ministry with CareCenter Ministries. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, reading his bible, praying, ministering, and watching people be reconciled to God. He especially loved spending time with his family.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO