TV Series

Canceled TV shows: 'Magnum P.I.,' 'Queens,' 'Kenan,' and other network series that won't be returning

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of the year again when TV networks announce new and renewed shows. But it's also when they announce the series that...

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Does 'Most Watched Network' Thing for 14th Straight Year; Ghosts and NCIS: Hawai'i Lead New Series

Click here to read the full article. Your eyes remain on the Eye Network, as CBS for a 14th straight year (and 19th out of the last 20) will lay claim to the “America’s Most Watched Network” title. CBS through May 1 is averaging 6.35 million viewers, outpacing NBC (with 6.25 mil), third-place Fox (4.68 mil), ABC (4.19 mil) and of course The CW. This marks the second time during its current winning streak that CBS has won the season while competing against a network that hosted both the well-watched Super Bowl and the Olympics. Among the feathers in its stitched NCIS-logo hat...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Person
Sarah
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Magnum P.I.' Cancelled After Four Seasons at CBS

After four seasons, the television reboot of the hit 80s show, Magnum P.I. has been officially canceled by CBS. Season 4 of the show debuted back in October 2021, described as a modern take on the original series which starred Tom Selleck, the new show focused on Thomas Magnum, a former decorated Navy SEAL who returns home from Afghanistan to use the skills that he learned in the service to become a private investigator.
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Which TV Shows Have Made CBS the Most-Watched Network 14 Years Running?

The 2021–2022 television season hasn’t even finished, but CBS is already calling it. In a May 3 press release citing ratings projections, CBS declared itself “America’s Most-Watched Network” for the 14th season in a row and for the 19th time in 20 years. (CBS also says it’s the top network in late night for the sixth straight year and tops in daytime for the 36th straight year.)
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

All The Big TV Cancellations That Just Went Down, Including CBS' Magnum P.I.

With each year that passes, the strain to maintain consistent viewership gets more intense for broadcast TV and cable networks, and the growing number of streaming platforms certainly isn’t convincing audiences to stick around for primetime. As such, the middle of May remains one of television’s most hectic periods, as execs plan for ad upfronts by finalizing programming goals with widespread series orders (such as The CW order that mythos-building Supernatural prequel), season renewals (such as NBC’s big Law & Order franchise news), and doomsday cancellations. Which means tons of bubble series are left populating the chopping block, from established shows like Magnum P.I. to promising upstarts like Naomi.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After News CBS Cancelled Magnum P.I. Broke, Jay Hernandez Responded

The annual bloodbath of network TV cancellations happened last week, and it was harsh, to say the least. Now among the list of shows that have been axed or are ending in 2022 is CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, which ran for four seasons. The show’s star, Jay Hernandez, took to social media after the news broke, and he shared a heartbreaker of a tweet.
TV SERIES

