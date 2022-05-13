WATCH: Jordan Spieth escapes once again with "shot of the year"

You, the Jordan Spieth fan, may be worried. So we begin with the man himself saying everything’s gonna be OK. “Sometimes we miss those,” he said. And Spieth’s right. Sometimes they do. We all do. Only sometimes seems to be cropping more frequently of late when it comes missing putts from a distance that you and your golf buddies may otherwise pick up. At the Texas Open the week before the Masters, Spieth missed from 3 feet, then circled around the hole — and missed from 2. In his last start before this week, in what turned out to be a win at the RBC Heritage, he missed from 12 feet on 18 during the third round — then missed from 18 inches, and he revealed the day after that his wife, Amy, told him that he needed to count to five on the gimmes going forward.

