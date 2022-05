Washington Duarte became the first openly gay man to come out during his MMA career in Brazil, and he hopes it inspires others to follow his steps in the future. A bantamweight fighter out of Laranjal do Jari, Brazil, “Golden Princess” is scheduled to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Set to defend his Macaco Fighter title in his hometown against Rodrigo “Bad Boy” Melonio on Saturday, Duarte expects his career to take off in 2022, especially after popular Brazilian TV show Fantastico aired a story about him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO