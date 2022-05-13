ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, IN

Missing girl, 3, dies after being found in NW Indiana lake

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) – Police say a 3-year-old girl who went missing in a northwest Indiana community died after she was found hours...

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Diocese: 2 Indiana youths rescued from Lake Michigan died

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four juveniles pulled from the waters off of a Lake Michigan beach have died, according to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in southwestern Michigan at bout 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Bystanders hauled two of the youths to safety, while first responders saved the other two, according to initial reports.
Teen brothers drowned in Lake Michigan, two others rescued

Two teens drowned and two others were rescued after swimming in Lake Michigan at Warren Dunes State Park Sunday in southwest Michigan. The group ranged from 15-17 years old and were all from South Bend, Indiana, said Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza. Bystanders were able to quickly save two of the juveniles, but the other two,...
Steuben County man injured in ORV accident

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured when an off-road vehicle overturned on him in the 8500 block of Gerig Road in Allen County on Sunday night. Emergency crews were able to remove 27-year-old Garrett J. Mozena from underneath the vehicle and took him...
Pedestrian struck by pickup; seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a pickup Monday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. The crash happened along Butler Road, northwest of downtown Fort Wayne, around 3 p.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that the person...
Two die in motorcycle, vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Two motorcyclists have died following a crash involving a vehicle on Monday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department announced. The crash took place at 4:37 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township. When emergency personnel responded to...
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old missing from Fort Wayne

LATEST: Fort Wayne Police Department said Sunday afternoon, ” Silver Alert 058-2022 issued on May 15, 2022 on Janice Kruger has been cancelled as of May 15, 2022 For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.“. Fort Wayne, Ind. (WISH) — An...
ISP to enforce more seatbelt use ahead of Memorial Day weekend

PENDELTON, Ind. (WANE)– As people start making travel plans for Memorial Day weekend, Indiana State Police are launching a campaign ahead of the long weekend to make sure safe driving practices are being followed. According to a release from ISP, officers will be patrolling the roads for the next...
Missing Fort Wayne woman returns home safely: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Fort Wayne woman. The Fort Wayne Police Department was asking for the public’s help to find 72-year-old Janice Krueger, who had been reported missing Sunday morning. FWPD confirmed around 1 p.m. Janice had returned home safely.
Vehicle crashes through cemetery fence, catches fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle slammed through a fence of Lindenwood Cemetery and caught fire Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. along Lindenwood Avenue. There, a vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and crashed through a fence. Inside the cemetery property, the vehicle caught fire.
Couple charged for filthy, uninhabitable living conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rotting food and dirty clothes littered every living area of the house, and the kitchen countertops were covered with dirt, grease, more rotting food and raw hamburger. A bed one of the kids slept on had a hole in the middle stuffed with blankets...
Missing Logansport man found safe

UPDATE: This Silver Alert was cancelled by Indiana State Police at 6: 00 a.m. on Sunday The original post can be found below: A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Logansport man who was last seen May 14. The Logansport Police Department are looking for David Gaby, who is described as a […]
