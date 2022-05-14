Kentucky Woman Shot. Suspect on the Run Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Todd County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting on Heltsley Road.

Kentucky Mom Arrested for Burning Child's Feet as Punishment

KSP Detectives arrived on the scene and found a female deceased from a gunshot wound. The Todd County Coroner pronounced Deborah McGee, age 57, of Lewisburg, KY, dead at the scene.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the Murder on David Odeal Slagle, age 44, of Lewisburg, KY.

Kentucky Mother Accused of Murdering Children Pleads Not Guilty

Slagle has not been located at this time. He is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on KY-107 near the Todd County/Logan County line. If you see, or know the whereabouts of Mr. Slagle, call 911 or 270-676-3313.

The investigation continues by Detective Brian Graves.

Update: Shortly after this publication, Kentucky State Police sent us a notifaction that David Slagle has been arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.