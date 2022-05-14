ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, KY

Kentucky Woman Shot. Suspect on the Run

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcWs3_0fe2nxrL00
Kentucky Woman Shot. Suspect on the RunKentucky State Police

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Todd County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting on Heltsley Road.

Kentucky Mom Arrested for Burning Child's Feet as Punishment

KSP Detectives arrived on the scene and found a female deceased from a gunshot wound. The Todd County Coroner pronounced Deborah McGee, age 57, of Lewisburg, KY, dead at the scene.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the Murder on David Odeal Slagle, age 44, of Lewisburg, KY.

Kentucky Mother Accused of Murdering Children Pleads Not Guilty

Slagle has not been located at this time. He is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on KY-107 near the Todd County/Logan County line. If you see, or know the whereabouts of Mr. Slagle, call 911 or 270-676-3313.

The investigation continues by Detective Brian Graves.

Update: Shortly after this publication, Kentucky State Police sent us a notifaction that David Slagle has been arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

Comments / 4

Related
fox17.com

Kentucky troopers identify chief deputy killed in shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WZTV) — Kentucky State Police report two people are dead, including a Calloway County deputy who was shot Monday afternoon. The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the incident that occurred in the area of the Marshall County Detention Center and sent the two victims to the hospital where they were both later pronounced deceased by police.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville man arrested, charged with cultivating drugs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A joint investigation between several law enforcement agencies say they arrested a Greenville man on May 17 for possessing and cultivating drugs. Police have identified the man as Jordan Martin, 37, according to police. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Department of Fish […]
GREENVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lewisburg, KY
lakercountry.com

Breeding man arrested locally by KSP

A Breeding man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police Sunday night. Dylan L. Burton, age 28, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance second offense, and other traffic-related charges.
BREEDING, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kentucky Woman Shot
westkentuckystar.com

Former sheriff reflects on friendship with slain Calloway deputy

Former Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger spoke with West Kentucky Star Tuesday morning to reflect on his friendship with the Calloway deputy involved in Monday's shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Steger said he worked closely with Chief Deputy Jody Cash for many years and called him a good...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Marshall County Officer, Suspect Shot, Benton Streets Blocked

Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Calloway County deputy killed in shooting

A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Benton. It happened about 2:10 in the area of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
k105.com

Grayson Co. man airlifted after being assaulted during home invasion

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man suffered critical injuries during a home invasion assault on Rabbit Flat Road. Monday night at approximately 10:20, Sgt. Clay Boone and Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin along with EMS were dispatched to the 2500 block of Rabbit Flat Road after a 911 caller said two males assaulted a man inside his home.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield police investigating stabbing at area business

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15. According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the...
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro pursuit ends with crash, teenager in custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says a teenager led officers on a short pursuit Sunday morning that ended in a crash. The day before, officers say they responded to the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive for a reported firearm discharge. The victim told police she was driving on Southtown Boulevard […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Monday Interstate 24 Crash

A Paducah man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound when it ran off the road and hit the cable barriers around the 80-mile marker. The driver and passenger were both taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Todd County murder suspect appears for arraignment

Arraignment was held Monday morning in Todd County District Court for the man charged with murder in connection with the Friday morning shooting death of a woman on Heltsley Road near Clifty. Kentucky State Police allege 44-year old David Odeal Slagle of Lewisburg fatally shot 57-year old Deborah McGee of...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman accused of hitting neighbor with handgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A dispute between neighbors landed one Evansville woman in jail after she allegedly hit her neighbor in the head with a gun. On Sunday, officers state they responded to Russell Avenue to a caller saying a rifle was fired in the area. According to police, the neighbor of the 911 caller […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
133K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy