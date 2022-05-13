ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Styled By Yeezy: Kimmy Cakes’ Top 10 Kanye-Inspired Looks

By teale greene
 3 days ago

10 Of Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks Styled By Kanye West

On the latest episode of the hit Hulu series “The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian West laments over her lack of style without the helping hand of estranged hubby Kanye.  It’s no secret that the Yeezy designer dressed his reality TV star wife regularly for public appearances.  From the years 2012 to 2016 Kim and Kanye would be recognized as the most stylish couple in fashion, according to their 2014 Vogue cover story Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Keeping Up with Kimye. Just a decade later and the couple is making headlines with the difficult demise of their once magical matrimony.

While Kim is now seeing Los Angeles comedian Pete Davidson , the two can’t seem to resist spilling personal tea as it pertains to the happenings of their relationship. In a since deleted Instagram rant, Kanye expresses concern about Kim allowing North to post videos on TikTok.

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff,” Kanye wrote. “Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl.”

“Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives,” he went on. “I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school. I got a voice and I’m not having this.”

Kim fired back saying that Kanye’s attacks towards her, the kids, and equally her new relationship were dangerous and unwarranted. Things seemed to turn around for the couple as Kanye showed up for Chicago’s birthday after alleging he didn’t get an invite. However, Ms. Kimberly filed a petition and was declared legally single in March. Throughout this whirlwind of a divorce, let’s keep in mind some of the positives that came from Kimye..the kids and the looks!

SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

