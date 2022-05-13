A trifle for the queen: UK unveils Jubilee pudding winner

[This article was originally published in 2020]With a team of world-class chefs, access to the best food that money can buy, and dining rooms at palaces across the UK, you would have thought meal times are always prestigious in the Windsor household. The Queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady, has drawn back the curtain and revealed Her Majesty’s private dining habits, having previously spoken about her preferred drinks.The 58-year-old’s primary role during his 15-year tenure at Buckingham Palace was as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal chef, accompanying her on two royal tours of Australia. He also cooked for five American Presidents...
