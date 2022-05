Dennis Thomas, one of the best running backs to play for Rutgers, has been added to the coaching staff. A former head coach in southern New Jersey at Salem High School and then most recently at Millville High School, Thomas was a four-year letter winner at Rutgers who then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs following college. He had 3,245 all-purpose yards in a career that spanned from 1998-2001. His final season at Rutgers was the first under current head coach Greg Schiano. Not surprisingly given his background as a star running back when Rutgers was in the Big East, Thomas will be...

9 HOURS AGO