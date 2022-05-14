ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

By Yasuyoshi CHIBA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ipqtp_0fe2M5y300
The war in Ukraine could reach a "breaking point" by August and end in defeat for Russia before the end of the year, Kyiv's head of military intelligence says /AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Intense battles in the east -

Intense fighting rages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russia has been concentrating its forces without making significant progress.

Ukrainian forces repulsed Russian attempts to cross a river and encircle the city of Severodonetsk, says Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region.

"There's heavy fighting on the border with Donetsk region, from the side of Popasna," Gaidai says, reporting heavy losses of equipment and personnel by the Russians.

- Ukraine could win by 'end of year' -

The war in Ukraine could reach a "breaking point" by August and end in defeat for Russia before the end of the year, Kyiv's head of military intelligence tells the UK's Sky News.

"The breaking point will be in the second part of August," Major General Kyrylo Budanov tells the news network.

"Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year."

- G7 will 'never' recognise war borders... -

The Group of Seven industrialised nations say they will never recognise the borders Russia is trying to shift in its war against Ukraine.

"We will never recognise borders Russia has attempted to change by military aggression, and will uphold our engagement in the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and all states," the G7 foreign ministers say in a statement after three days of talks in northern Germany.

- ...vow more sanctions -

The G7 leaders also vow to expand sanctions to include sectors on which Russia is dependent and they warn China against undermining punitive action against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia, continuing to act in unity," their statement says, adding that the G7 "will broaden our sanctions measures to include sectors on which Russia has a particular dependence."

- Putin warns Finland over neutrality -

Russia's President Vladimir Putin tells his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto that Finland scrapping its military neutrality would be a "mistake".

"Putin stressed that the end of the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there is no threat to Finland's security," the Kremlin says in a statement after a phone call between the two leaders.

Helsinki is expected to announce its NATO membership bid on Sunday.

- Russia suspends Finland's electricity supplies -

Russia suspends electricity supplies to Finland, a Finnish grid operator confirms, as tensions rise over Helsinki's NATO bid.

"It is at zero at the moment, and that started from midnight as planned," says Timo Kaukonen, manager for operational planning at Fingrid.

Russian supplier RAO Nordic had warned it would suspend supplies, citing problems with payments, as Helsinki prepares to announce its application for NATO membership.

- Pentagon chief talks to Russian counterpart -

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urges Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to move immediately to implement a ceasefire in Ukraine, in their first conversation since before the war began, the Pentagon says.

"Secretary Austin urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication," the Pentagon says in a statement.

A senior US defence official dampened expectations that any progress was made. "The call itself didn't specifically solve any acute issues or lead to a direct change in what the Russians are doing or what they are saying," the official says.

Comments / 33

Cindy McCormick
2d ago

God be with u Ukraine and ur men of valor!! You shall have ur victory claim it in the name of Jesus as Joshua fought the giants in their promised land so u to will conquer and destroy!! Many countries are here with u if God is for u WHO CAN BE AGAINST YOU!!

Reply(1)
3
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Keep pushing back and defend your territory Ukraine!

Reply(13)
13
Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Personnel#Crimea#Ukrainian#Russians#Sky News
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy