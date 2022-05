MILLBURY -- Rising costs and supply chain issues may affect two planned renovation projects at Millbury Jr.-Sr. High School. During the School Committee meeting on May 11, Richard Bedard, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said that plans for the fitness room and foods room are ready to go "and about to go out to bid." However, a preliminary check into costs yielded estimates of about $300,000 for the fitness room and about $400,000 for the foods room.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO