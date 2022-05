PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire chief and the union say they were shocked when the city agreed to purchase three engines for $1.8 million, even though they had no input. The union is now calling for an investigation to find out why. For years, the Spencer pumper specifically designed for the city's hills, narrow streets and tight turns has been the bureau's engine of choice. But last year, the city entered a $1.8 million contract with another company for three new engines which the fire union president Ralph Sicuro says didn't fit the bill. Sicuro: "There were over...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO