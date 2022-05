HANOVER, N.H. — CHAMPIONS!!. With a 6-4 win in the first game of Sunday's impromptu doubleheader, second game of the weekend, Columbia Baseball (27-15, 17-4 IVY) clinched a share of the Ivy League title, but a late comeback from Dartmouth in the final game of the regular season cost the Lions a chance of hosting the Ivy League Playoff Series as the 12-11 loss in 10 innings gave Columbia and Penn identical records, and a share of the Ivy League title as Columbia wrapped up the regular season at Red Rolfe Field at Biondi Park.

COLUMBIA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO