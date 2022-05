Eugene James Bailey "EJ", 28, of McCook, NE, formerly of Chappell, sadly passed away on May 11, 2022 as the result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident near McCook. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Chappell United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Paxton officiating. Interment will follow at the Chappell Cemetery. Friends may stop at the church from 11 AM until service time on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.

MCCOOK, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO