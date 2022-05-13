ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Panthers run-rule Golden Eagles, 12-2

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 3 days ago

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Madison Plains in a non-conference game Thursday, May 12. The Panthers won the game, 12-2 in five innings. Gavin Cowden started on the mound for Miami Trace and was the winning pitcher. He pitched four...

www.recordherald.com

