Quincy man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault

QUINCY — An independent national healthcare watchdog organization has given Blessing Hospital a grade of “A” for patient safety for the fourth consecutive survey period. The Leapfrog Group, founded by 2,000 large employers and other purchasers of healthcare, assigns a letter grade of A through F every six months to approximately 2,900 general hospitals across the country. Grades are based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Comments / 0