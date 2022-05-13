ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault

By Muddy River News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — An Adams County jury found Bruce W. Gilker Jr. guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child after five hours of deliberation...

