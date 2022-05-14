How to make brined, marinated grilled Oaxacan chicken

Brooklyn native Billy Durney -- chef and owner of Hometown Bar-B-Que in Red Hook, Brooklyn -- joined "Good Morning America" to share his whole grilled chicken recipe that will have you ready to get outside and fire up the grill.

This charred whole chicken from the 2019 James Beard Foundation Best Chef New York City nominee, is packed with flavor and the overnight brine creates a tender, succulent main dish that everyone will want more of.

Check out the full recipe below and tag " GMA " on social media if you recreate it at home.

Brined and marinated Oaxacan chicken

Ingredients

2 3/4 cup, plus approx 3 tablespoons poultry brine, (recipe below)

1 1/3 cup chipotle lime marinade, (recipe below)

1 whole chicken

For the poultry brine

Pinch + 1 1/2 tablespoons Kosher salt

Pinch + 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, peeled

Pinch + 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

2 cup + 3 tablespoons water

2 1/2 tablespoons + approx 1 1/4 teaspoons sage, chopped

2 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 cup + 3 tablespoons ice water

For the marinade

1/3 13 ounce can chipotle peppers in adobo, including liquid

1/2 cup + 1 1/2 tablespoons bottled lime juice

1 cup canola Oil

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons + 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

3 tablespoons + 1/2 teaspoon garlic, peeled

1 piece red onion, chopped cut in half

1/3 bunch of cilantro washed

1 1/2 tablespoons + 1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 tablespoons + 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

Directions

Spatchcock the chicken then slice through the skin in the center of the breasts from top to bottom to ensure it's evenly divided.

For the brine : Combine ingredients in a stock pot and bring to a boil. Strain into a 22-quart container filled with 12 quarts of ice-water.

For the marinade : Combine all ingredients in 22 quart cambro. Blend until smooth with immersion blender.

Brine the chicken for 24 hours.

Grill and then finish in a 350 degree oven for about 40 minutes.

Brush with marinade then finish on the grill. Cut the breast into five pieces (3 breast, 1 leg, thigh). Top each piece with salsa verde and pickled red onions.