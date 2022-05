The use of Chromebooks is exploding. During the past couple of years, they became (and continue to be) the go-to cheap hardware for people working remotely. This has resulted, however, in piles and piles of Chromebooks that need their data securely wiped, either to put them back into service or to allow them to be disposed. But sanitizing the data on Chromebooks can be a pain.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO