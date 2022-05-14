ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

A retired couple sold their home so they could permanently live on cruise ships for less than $43 a day

By Jyoti Mann
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRunf_0fdzXX0y00

Living at sea on cruise ships has become a growing trend.

Getty Images

  • A Seattle couple decided to retire early so that they could live on cruise ships full-time.
  • Angelyn and Richard Burk said it made financial sense and cost less than a mortgage.
  • For £35 ($43) a day, the couple join a growing community of people choosing to live on cruise ships.

A  married couple from Seattle say it made financial sense for them to sell their home, retire early, and live on cruise ships full-time.

Angelyn and Richard Burk's story was first reported by Australian outlet 7News and the Independent .

Former accountant Angelyn Burk calculated that for close to £35 ($43) a day, which covers the cost of all meals and drinks, they could make cruise ships their permanent home.

"We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense," Burk told 7News.

The couple set off on their first cruise in May 2021 after selling their home. Since then, they say that on the rare occasion they sleep on land, they stay with friends or relatives between cruises.

"I believe this is achievable for the everyday cruiser, but it does take effort," Burk said, adding that they plan their next cruise in advance.

The couple has visited Italy, Iceland, and Singapore since embarking on their new life at sea and have been on a 51-day cruise from Seattle to Sydney.

"Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older," Burk added.

Living at sea seems to be a growing trend.  Former cruise director, Christine Kesteloo , told Insider in April that she lives on a cruise ship for half the year after losing her job during the pandemic.

Kesteloo now sails with her husband, a cruise ship chief engineer, as a "wife on board." She spends the other half of the year at their home in the Netherlands.

One company that is looking to capitalize on the trend is Storylines, a residential community at sea, according to Insider's Abby Wallace .

Storylines is offering fully furnished homes aboard its new cruise ship, starting at $500,000. The ship will feature a movie theater, three swimming pools, 20 restaurants and a wellness center.

"What isn't on the ship isn't worth having," Alister Punton, the cofounder and CEO of Storylines, said.

The company is selling leasehold agreements for 12, 24, or 60 years and will begin its 1,000-day journey to six continents in 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 21

Michael Case
3d ago

Who believes this nonsense? For $43/day you might be able to travel on a refugee flotilla.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
City
Home, WA
WebMD

Carnival Cruise Passengers Say COVID Overwhelmed Ship

May 5, 2022 – Passengers on a Carnival cruise that docked in Seattle on Tuesday said the ship was overwhelmed after more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple passengers told KING 5, an NBC affiliate in Seattle, that they’re staying in hotels around Seattle to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Carnival Cruise Line didn’t confirm how many people tested positive.
SEATTLE, WA
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hit by Cargo Vessel in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was involved in an accident today as the vessel was struck by a cargo ship in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, in The Bahamas. The accident is unfortunate as Royal Caribbean International had only recently changed the itinerary from a sea day to a day at Freeport. The Tropic Freedom cargo vessel hit the concrete pier in the port and then hit the stern of Mariner of the Seas. The cargo vessel was lodged into the stern of Mariner of the Seas.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

A Major Cruise Line is Requiring a Booster Shot

The cruise industry is truly a global industry. Cruise ships such as those operated by Royal Caribbean sail all around the world, and therefore have to deal with different health and safety protocols around the world. That’s certainly been the case since cruise ships were cautiously allowed to reopen last...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Retirement#Iceland#Italy#Vehicles#Australian#7news#Independent
Idaho8.com

The world’s most over-the-top cruise ship cabins

What’s it like sailing the seas at the very height of luxury?. The most lavish suites on cruise ships fuse the best cutting-edge technology with the timeless luxury of 24-hour butler service, catering to your every whim. The world’s most incredible floating accommodations all have one thing in common:...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

The Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

Solo cruising has never been this good. Not only are more cruise lines adding solo cabins, but the single-traveler cabins aboard ships are also getting more spacious and luxurious. And just because a cruise line doesn’t offer a solo cabin doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to pay more to cruise...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailing on Its New Ship Due to Charter

Norwegian Cruise Line informed booked guests and travel partners today that the January 22, 2023 sailing of Norwegian Prima from Port Canaveral has been canceled, due to a full ship charter sailing on that date. Impacted guests will automatically be receiving full refunds, and additional compensation is also being given.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Changes a Key Policy (You Will Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report adopted what it called "Cruise with Confidence." That policy enabled customers to book cruises and cancel them as late as 48 hours before departure. If you canceled, you could opt for a refund or a "Future Cruise Credit."
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

New Cruise Terminal in Alaska Welcomes First Two Ships

Two of the largest cruise ships visiting Alaska this season, Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas and Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess, have made their first appearances at the popular port of Sitka, enjoying the new Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal and its updated facilities. The new terminal is...
Business Insider

Business Insider

495K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy