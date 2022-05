NEWARK, N.J. -- Nearly two dozen new affordable housing sites will soon be coming to New Jersey's largest city.It's part of a multimillion dollar investment by the city of Newark to help fight the steep rise in rents.The Aspen Stratford apartments in Newark were known to be crime-ridden. The smashed-out windows and spray-painted mailboxes are reminders of that, but they will soon be transformed thanks to a $20 million revitalization project."Every opportunity we get to get more funding, we're going to invest it in making sure we reach our goal of about 6,000 new affordable units in the next couple...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO