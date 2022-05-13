ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Strong Second Half Powers Women's Lacrosse to NCAA First Round Win over Drexel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTONY BROOK, N.Y. — Two goals in 45 seconds saw Stony Brook's strong five-goal lead turn into a three-goal advantage, but the Seawolves found another gear, scoring the next nine and posting a second-half shutout to knock off CAA Champions Drexel 16-4 in the first round of the NCAA Division I...

Campbell, Seawolves Defense Lock Down Rutgers in NCAA Second Round Win

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — At the end of a back and forth first quarter, the Stony Brook women's lacrosse team locked down, holding Big Ten finalist Rutgers to three goals over the final 45 minutes, contributing to an 11-7 victory in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, setting up a rematch with No. 1 North Carolina in the quarterfinals.
STONY BROOK, NY
Carlos Santos Wins the 3000 Meter Steeplechase at IC4A Championships

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Senior Carlos Santos set the stage for the Seawolves at the IC4A Championships on Saturday taking home gold in the 3000 meter steeplechase with a final time of 8:49.82. Senior Robert Becker secured the second podium finish for Stony Brook earning a second-place finish in the...
STONY BROOK, NY
History: First Jewish MLB Pitcher Was From Long Island

When you think of Major League Baseball’s Jewish pitchers, one name stands out among all others: Sandy Koufax. His athletic exploits are many in his short career but many remember that Koufax famously refused to pitch Game 1 of the 1965 World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur cementing his place in Jewish history. Koufax not only played in Brooklyn for the Dodgers but he was born and raised there. And despite a short stay in Rockville Centre during his early years, Koufax is not the first professional Jewish baseball pitcher from Long Island.
BROOKLYN, NY
Strong-to-severe storms loom for Monday on Long Island

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says a line of strong-to-severe storms will form early evening on Monday. The biggest concern will be damaging wind gusts, mostly in western Nassau County. SUNDAY: Early shower/fog. Afternoon breaks of sun and then chances of isolated showers into the evening and overnight. High...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Brothers from Plainview create nationwide tutoring service

It was in March of 2020, right as the Covid-19 pandemic was picking up steam, when two brothers from Plainview decided to launch an online tutoring service. Mitchell and Zachary Meyer, two Plainview-Old Bethpage High School students, initially created Blast Off Tutoring as a way to complete community service hours for induction into the National Honors Society.
PLAINVIEW, NY
Cancelled flight, another fishing trip!

Emilio had a Thursday afternoon flight on Frontier Airlines to Islip, which was delayed, delayed and after 8 hours at the airport, cancelled until Saturday. His boat was packed up and he had nothing to do, so it was off at 2 on my boat. It was gorgeous until we started loading my boat and there were bad storms to the South, I thought we could skirt them and we did for a while. Then it was like the Indians surrounding the Cowboys, there was no escaping. I think we ran more than we fished, Emilio put a beautiful 14 lb. Black Drum in the boat and lost probably a larger one or a Snook. It wasn’t a good day for me only landing a Jack and a few Snappers. We called it at 5 as there were too many bolts of lightning and it was getting really scary. Glad I could put Emilio on a nice fish and enjoyed his company.
ISLIP, NY
Sayville BOE candidate withdraws from race

Desmond Megna—one of three candidates on the ballot for the Sayville school board seat vacated by Norm deVenau, running against Mark Ruf and Christine Sarni—has “voluntarily and irrevocably” withdrawn his name from the May 17th school election ballot. Due to the extremely short notice provided to...
SAYVILLE, NY
Levittown Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Hot Dogs, Voters Say

Known more for its pretzel varieties, a popular eatery has unexpectedly unseated some of Long Island’s oldest staples to be named as serving up the “best hot dogs.”. Levittown’s Knot of This World Pretzels has earned the prestigious honor - along with several others - after being polled by organizers of the Bethpage Best of LI.
Months-Long Lane Closures Scheduled On Southern State Parkway In Oyster Bay, Hempstead

There will be months-long lane closures on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island as contracting crews continue working on a pavement resurfacing project. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising that there will be upcoming closures on weeknights on the parkway between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Towns of Oyster Bay and Hempstead.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Surge in virus cases puts most of NY, including Suffolk, at high risk for infection

All but one of New York’s 62 counties have high or medium COVID-19 risk, triggering recommendations for masking in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Forty-five New York counties, including Suffolk and Nassau, have high community levels of COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixteen counties, including four of the five counties within the City of New York, have medium levels. The only county in the state with a low community level is Bronx County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

