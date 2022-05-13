Strong Second Half Powers Women's Lacrosse to NCAA First Round Win over Drexel

Emilio had a Thursday afternoon flight on Frontier Airlines to Islip, which was delayed, delayed and after 8 hours at the airport, cancelled until Saturday. His boat was packed up and he had nothing to do, so it was off at 2 on my boat. It was gorgeous until we started loading my boat and there were bad storms to the South, I thought we could skirt them and we did for a while. Then it was like the Indians surrounding the Cowboys, there was no escaping. I think we ran more than we fished, Emilio put a beautiful 14 lb. Black Drum in the boat and lost probably a larger one or a Snook. It wasn’t a good day for me only landing a Jack and a few Snappers. We called it at 5 as there were too many bolts of lightning and it was getting really scary. Glad I could put Emilio on a nice fish and enjoyed his company.

ISLIP, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO