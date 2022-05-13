COVID Roars Back Here On Kauai As CDC Issues Highest Warning

HONOLULU (KITV4) Young people came together in Hawaii to raise money for Children in Ukraine as part of a YMCA Change makers program. The program teaches youth how to make a difference in our community while helping others. The 4th and 5th graders were moved by the plight of the children in Ukraine impacted by the war. So through the YMCA Change Makers the young planners organized this fundraiser for children in that war torn county. Natalia Goi is from Ukraine and has lived in Hawaii for 3 years. When the war first broke out in Mariupol she did not hear from her parents because there was no communication. Natalia Goi , Ukrainian Who Lives in Hawaii “Can’t move can’t eat, I don’t know (crys) Oh my God. So yes it was terrible I never wish what we feel for these 2 weeks, for anybody in this world” Natalia is NOW united with her parents, Alla and Vadim Goi who arrived in Hawaii 4 weeks ago…narrowly escaping the war in Mariupol. They came to this event to show support with Natalia’s young son Malik. “After all this situation everything change in your life and you want, your parents your family are safe. And next to you. Natalia says, the aloha from the people who came out to support here and throughout Hawaii has really comforted her and others from Ukraine. “So kids want to support people , like stranger people from different country, this is a lot.”

