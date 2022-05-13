ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

COVID Roars Back Here On Kauai As CDC Issues Highest Warning

Cover picture for the articleKauai has just returned to the CDCs highest threat level for Covid infections. Its being recommended that masks be worn indoors on the island, among other measures. Kauai is the only Hawaiian Island to be so warned. The rest of the state is in moderate Covid risk assessment by the CDC....

just say'n
2d ago

wow!. surprising. this was the only island able to keep their cases significantly lower than all the others. things over here aren't looking good overall.

